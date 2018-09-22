Hallelujah Ain’t The HIGHEST: Georgia Women Arrested For Selling Weed Edibles At Church Bake Sale

Georgia Women Face Felony Charges For Selling Edibles At Church Bake Sale

Everyone knows not to use the lord’s name in vain, but two Georgia women definitely used it get their marijuana edibles off.

Georgia women arrested for selling weed edibles at church https://t.co/1i5QfIYhfh pic.twitter.com/0dRnYZAEl8 — The Root (@TheRoot) September 18, 2018

The New York Daily News reports:

Ebony Cooper, 28, and Leah Pressley, 26, were arrested last week for selling the marijuana products on the Savannah church property.According to a Facebook post by the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team, undercover agents purchased several edibles from Cooper, who had them displayed openly on a booth table. Seized items included marijuana-laced cereal treats, brownies and pudding.

Both women were arrested and face felony drug charges. Talk about lifting the Lord’s name on high.

SMH.