Suge Knight’s Son Speaks On His Health In Prison, “I’m Very Worried About My Father” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Suge Jacob Knight Speaks On Dad’s Health
Suge Knight’s son believes his dad is being treated unfairly, and the system’s set up to keep him locked up for the rest of his life, unjustly.
I’m a recent interview with TMZ, Suge Jacob Knight is hopeful something will come out to free his father. Meanwhile, he’s concerned with his dad’s health. He says stress and diet in prison is a major concern.
“It’s time to give him a break. A chance, because it’s really unfair. I don’t believe this is true right not.”
