Jesus Take The EBT: Strip Club Shut Down After Being Busted For Trading Drugs And Lap Dances For Food Stamps

Strip Club Shut Down After Undercover Cops Found Drugs And Lap Dances Being Traded For Food Stamps

The Ohio Liquor Control Commission revoked the liquor permit of a strip club called Sharkey’s Bar, after undercover investigators used food stamps in exchange for lap dances.

According to the Dayton Daily News, Agent Michelle Thourot explained how agents began investigating Sharkey’s over a year ago were able to purchase drugs and lap dances using food stamp benefits during the investigation. For 5 months agents reportedly traded $2,404.87 in food stamps heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, cocaine, methamphetamines and lap dances from various dancers.

Charges were filed against employees and club-goers for offenses such as drug trafficking, food stamp trafficking, aggravated shipment and distribution of heroin, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, and illegal sexual activity including an additional 44 charges of drug possession, drug sales, engaging in sexual activity, food stamp trafficking and solicitation.