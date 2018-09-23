You Thought: Prosecutors Want Bill Cosby Locked Up Immediately After Sentencing While His Lawyers Scramble To Stall The Courts

Prosecutors Want Bill Cosby Locked Up Immediately After Sentencing; His Legal Team Wants More Time

According to TMZ prosecutors want the legendary comedian/actor locked up immediately after his sentencing next week. After getting wind that Cosby’s legal team plans on asking the judge to let the 81-year-old remain free on bail while he appeals his conviction, they are pushing for him to be thrown behind bars ASAP.

Prosecutors are fully aware of Cosby’s legal team trying to stall the courts by appealing the decisions and allowing him to be free, a process which could possibly take years in the court system and allow Cosby to spend the rest of his life as a free man.

Cosby could face a maximum of 30 years in prison for aggravated indecent assault.