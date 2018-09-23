For The Kids: LeBron James Files Two More Trademarks for Newly Launched I Promise School

LeBron Files Two More Trademarks For His School

It has been almost two months since LeBron James opened the doors to I Promise—his brand new public school in Akron, Ohio dedicated to at-risk youth. In an effort to cover some of his legal bases, the NBA star had previously filed several trademark applications for the intuition, according to The Blast, for such phrases like “Nothing is given. Everything is earned,” along with “I PROMISE School, More Than a School,” which would be printed on tees, sweatshirts, and other merchandise for the students.

But Lebron isn’t stopping there.

According to more documents obtained by The Blast, James recently submitted trademark paperwork for two more slogans: “Habits of Promise” and “I Promise Circles.” It’s not yet clear how LeBron intends to use these phrases; but reports speculate that the latter is likely attached to the previously mentioned “supportive circles”—an after-lunch period in which students can “unwind from recess and refocus on learning.”

The outlet is reporting that both phrases are listed as services for “vocational instruction, mentoring, tutoring, classes, seminars and workshops for individuals with varying learning styles using advanced learning technologies and teaching methods.”

LeBron Jame’s monumental I Promise school officially opened on July 30, when 240 third- and fourth-graders kicked off the school year. By the year 2022, the school’s student body is expected to reach 1,000 kids spanning from first to eighth grade.

The LA Laker told Pro Basketball Talk about the school in 2017, saying: “This school is so important to me because our vision is to create a place for the kids in Akron who need it most—those that could fall through the cracks if we don’t do something. We’ve learned over the years what works and what motivates them, and now we can bring all of that together in one place along with the right resources and experts. If we get to them early enough, we can hopefully keep them on the right track to a bigger and brighter future for themselves and their families.”