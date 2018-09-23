Ice-T & Mariska Hargitay Reflect On 20 Years Of Working On ‘Law & Order: SVU’ [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Mariska Hargitay And Ice T Talk Working Together For 2 Decades

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is one of the most iconic shows on television, so it’s no wonder it’s been on the air since 1999 and isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Though a lot of characters on the long-running series come and go, Ice-T and Mariska Hargitay have been there since the beginning–the two stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers last week to talk about their experiences working together for 2 decades.

