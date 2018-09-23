Knot This Time: Cardi B And Nicki Minaj Attend Milan Fashion Week Without Any Brawling… So Far

Cardi B And Nicki Minaj Coexist At Milan Fashion Week

This week’s big news is Cardi B and Nicki Minaj BOTH attending Milan Fashion Week without any hiccups. Of course you all will recall the pair had a lil kerfluffle at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS by Carine Roitfeld party on September 7, when Cardi allegdly threw her shoe at Nicki Minaj before being escorted from the event with her red gown torn, one shoe on and sporting a large lump above her eyebrow. Nicki talked about the incident on QueenRadio and mainly seemed concerned at the conduct being carried on in front of the wypipo while Cardi had zero regrets about cutting up AT ALL.

Apparently time has soothed things over some, either that or the female rappers have managed to keep enough distance from each other that the events in Milan have gone over smoothly. Nicki Minaj was at all the Versace events this week, including the show on Friday September 21. She also attended a dinner for Versace and the afterparty. The 35-year-old rapper also watched shows earlier this week for Fendi and Diesel.

Cardi B sat front row near Stevie Wonder for Dolce & Gabbana’s show on Saturday where she modeled a head to toe leopard outfit that included furry D&G glasses.

Milan Fashion Week was extra lit for Belcalis because her sister, Hennessy Carolina, modeled in the Philipp Plein show on Friday along with her girlfriend Michelle Melo.

“I could cry 😥I’m so proud of @hennessycarolina !! Cardi captioned a video of her sis. ” In Milan walking at the @philippplein show .Henessy is Soo swaggy ,talented and pretty .She is my rock and i can’t believe she evolving in to this beautiful woman !In my eyes she still little Hennessy ! Thank you @philippplein.”

Seems like things are going so great for both Nicki and Cardi there’s really no reason to beef. Hit the flip for more photos from Milan Fashion Week and Nicki and Cardi’s socials.