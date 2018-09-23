Knot This Time: Cardi B And Nicki Minaj Attend Milan Fashion Week Without Any Brawling… So Far

Nicki Minaj Cardi B Milan Fashion Week

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/SplashNews

Cardi B And Nicki Minaj Coexist At Milan Fashion Week

This week’s big news is Cardi B and Nicki Minaj BOTH attending Milan Fashion Week without any hiccups. Of course you all will recall the pair had a lil kerfluffle at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS by Carine Roitfeld party on September 7, when Cardi allegdly threw her shoe at Nicki Minaj before being escorted from the event with her red gown torn, one shoe on and sporting a large lump above her eyebrow. Nicki talked about the incident on QueenRadio and mainly seemed concerned at the conduct being carried on in front of the wypipo while Cardi had zero regrets about cutting up AT ALL.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: Rita Ora and Nicki Minaj attend the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 21, 2018 in Milan, Italy.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Apparently time has soothed things over some, either that or the female rappers have managed to keep enough distance from each other that the events in Milan have gone over smoothly. Nicki Minaj was at all the Versace events this week, including the show on Friday September 21. She also attended a dinner for Versace and the afterparty. The 35-year-old rapper also watched shows earlier this week for Fendi and Diesel.

Stevie Wonder, guest, Cardi B and Liam Payne attend the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 23, 2018 in Milan, Italy.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Cardi B sat front row near Stevie Wonder for Dolce & Gabbana’s show on Saturday where she modeled a head to toe leopard outfit that included furry D&G glasses.

Milan Fashion Week was extra lit for Belcalis because her sister, Hennessy Carolina, modeled in the Philipp Plein show on Friday along with her girlfriend Michelle Melo.

“I could cry 😥I’m so proud of @hennessycarolina !! Cardi captioned a video of her sis. ” In Milan walking at the @philippplein show .Henessy is Soo swaggy ,talented and pretty .She is my rock and i can’t believe she evolving in to this beautiful woman !In my eyes she still little Hennessy ! Thank you @philippplein.”

View this post on Instagram

My baby

A post shared by Michelle Melo (@melomiiich48) on

Seems like things are going so great for both Nicki and Cardi there’s really no reason to beef. Hit the flip for more photos from Milan Fashion Week and Nicki and Cardi’s socials.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: Cardi B attends the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 23, 2018 in Milan, Italy.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Get into Cardi’s look…

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: Cardi B attends the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 23, 2018 in Milan, Italy.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

The paparazzi sure did

Nicki Minaj Versace Dinner during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 in Milan, Italy.

SplashNews.com

Nicki Minaj served a lot of sass outside of the Versace dinner

Nicki Minaj Versace Dinner during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 in Milan, Italy.

SplashNews.com

She also posted up for pics with fans

Tekashi 6ix9ine shoppping at Philipp Plein during Milan Fashion Week

Accursio Lota / SplashNews.com

Tekashi 6ix 9ine was also spotted shopping in Milan at the Philipp Plein store during Fashion Week

View this post on Instagram

MILAN

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Every-time I get high I just think about you.

    A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Keep this 😻 in @versace

    A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

