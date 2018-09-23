What The Hell?! Jet Airways Passengers’ Ears And Noses Bleed After Pilot “Forgot” To Turn On Cabin Pressure

Airplane Passengers Suffer Injuries From Pilot Mistake

Some very unlucky passengers on a flight recently began bleeding from their noses and ears when a pilot “forgot” to flick a switch regulating cabin pressure, according to reports.

Jet Airways Flight 9W 697 from Mumbai to Jaipur was forced to turn around and go back shortly after takeoff on Thursday, when the airplane completely lost pressure, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported.

The video from inside the eerily calm cabin shows the oxygen masks being deployed and passengers slowly putting them on.

Panic situation due to technical fault in @jetairways 9W 0697 going from Mumbai to Jaipur. Flt return back to Mumbai after 45 mts. All passengers are safe including me. pic.twitter.com/lnOaFbcaps — Darshak Hathi (@DarshakHathi) September 20, 2018

“Panic situation,” wrote one person. Another added, “Scores of passengers including me bleeding from nose… no staff to help… no announcement on board to wear the oxygen mask. Passenger safety completely ignored.”

More than 30 of the 166 passengers on board suffered bleeding and headaches, and had to be treated when the flight landed back at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, according to a statement by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Larit Gupta, a senior official with the department, told the Hindustan Times newspaper that the crew had forgotten to activate a switch to maintain cabin pressure.

