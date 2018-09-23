Family Of Dirty Dog White Supremacist Rep. Paul Gosar Wants You To Vote For His Opponent

Arizona Representative Paul Gosar’s Family Stars In Commercial Endorsing His Opponent

In Arizona, Democrats win when the family feuds. Six of Representative Paul Gosar’s nine siblings have decided to endorse the candidate running against their brother after being fed up with his extreme views on immigration, health care, and white supremacy.

The video, which came out on Friday, features Gosar’s brothers and sisters — Tim, David, Grace, Joan, Justin and Jennifer Gosar, in an ad for endorsing Dr. David Brill, a Democrat, for Congress in the Arizona primaries.

Let’s just say, you have to be one terrible person for your entire family to hate you this bad.

David Gosar, a lawyer in Wyoming, tells The New York Times, they just did what they had to do.

“What are we supposed to do when Paul makes excuses for the Charlottesville Nazis, goes to a march for Tommy Robinson, a despicable right-wing British thug and gives a speech, is a birther, slanders an old man, George Soros, who didn’t do anything wrong to him and then refuses to apologize, is on a mission to destroy health care coverage, denies climate change despite not having a clue of what he’s talking about, and supports a policy of kicking out DACA kids and taking babies away from parents at the border? Are we supposed to be silent? Or if we don’t, when we speak out we’re included in the term, “petty?” None of this is even close to being any kind of a joke to us.”

Paul Gosar responded by sending out an angry tweet aimed towards his siblings.

“You can’t pick your family. We all have crazy aunts and relatives etc and my family is no different. I hope they find peace in their hearts and let go all the hate. To the six angry Democrat Gosars—see you at Mom and Dad’s house! #AZ04 #MAGA2018″

Thanksgiving is going to be awkward in the Gosar house!