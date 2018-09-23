Where Do We Sign Up? Michelle Obama Officiates A Wedding In Chicago

Michelle Obama Just Officiated A Wedding

Michelle Obama is already a woman of many talents, but now she’s adding something completely out of left field onto her resume: officiating weddings.

The former First Lady did the honors on Saturday in Chicago for Stephanie Rivkin and Joel Sircus. The bride’s father is the Deputy Mayor of Chicago, where Michelle has deep roots. According to TMZ, both the bride and groom graduated cum laude from Yale (both Michelle and Barack Obama graduated from Ivy Leagues before heading onto Harvard Law, so it’s no surprise the company they keep also consists of some smart cookies).

But of course, officiating a wedding back in the Chi is far from the only thing Mrs. Obama has on her plate right now. She not only announced that she will be releasing her book, but announced an entire tour for the release, as well.

Becoming is expected to release on November 13, and will reportedly talk about her roots and how she found her voice, as well as her time in the White House, her public health campaign, and her role as a mother. The date of the book’s release is the same day our girl from the South Side will be kicking off her tour in her hometown of Chicago.

“This fall, I’d like to share that fuller story with all of you on my book tour. It’s the story of my humdrum plainness, my tiny victories, my lasting bruises, my ordinary hopes and worries,” Obama said via her Instagram page. “It’s the story of who I am, truly, and I’m proud of it—blemishes and all.”

You can check out a video snippet from Michelle’s wedding duties below via TMZ. Would you want our First Lady to be the one that officiates your wedding?!