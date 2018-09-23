Drake Issues An Apology After Miami Show Cancellations, Says He Got ‘So Ill So Fast’

Drake Says Sorry For Postponing Tour Dates With Migos

The Miami dates from Drake’s Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour with Migos were postponed this weekend on very short notice, and Drake has come to apologize.

The American Airlines Arena–the venue where the shows were supposed to take place– first very vaguely explained the situation by taking to social media on Friday and announcing that the rescheduling was, “Due to circumstances beyond our control.” The dates were moved two months into the future, now set for November 13 and 14.

Due to circumstances beyond our control, the ‘Aubrey and The Three Migos’ dates in Miami on September 21st & 22nd will be postponed until November 13th & 14th. pic.twitter.com/bpdOaqmOXN — AA Arena (@AAarena) September 21, 2018

Though this tour seems to be going pretty unsteadily all around–and dates have been getting cancelled and postponed left and right since it first kicked off a few weeks back–Drizzy seems to have taken this cancellation to heart.

The rapper revealed that unlike previous postponements, the reason wasn’t production issues this time around. He took to his Instagram story to explain that he was feeling sick and just physically couldn’t make it to perform for Miami.

Drake posted the following message to his Instagram stories:

“I just wanted to say how sorry I am about these two Miami shows. I got so ill so fast and I had never experienced anything like that in my life. Unlike other show cancellations or date adjustments due to production issues this one fell on me and I just want to apologize because I hate letting down anyone who comes to share these moments with us. Thank you to the two doctors and nurse that helped me with round the clock care. Miami deserves 100 percent and I promise that experience when we return. Thank you god for allowing me to recover and continue. On we go!”

Prior to this cancellation, the first two weeks of the tour were cancelled due to production issues, along with Drake postponing his hometown Toronto show in August, reportedly to spend time with a young fan named Sophia who was in the hospital in Chicago.