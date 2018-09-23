Fresh Prince Of The Government: Will Smith Reveals Whether Or Not He’d Run For President, Could Dave Chapelle Be His Running Mate? 

Will Smith Reveals Whether Or Not He Plans To Run For President In 2020

The state of the nation is so depressing these days that folks are looking to just any celebrity to replace the current President. After leaving an event with Dave Chappelle on Friday, Will Smith was asked if he’d consider a Presidential run. He told the paps,

You would vote for me if I ran? I’ma consider it. I’ma take that under advisement.”

Dave chimed in, “And I’ll be the Vice President, that way nothing will happen to Will.”

Judging by his Instagram alone, Will would make a much better leader of the free world than what’s up in that White House right now. Plus he still knows how to have a good time.

Over the weekend, he opened up for Dave in his first ever stand up comedy set and spit a dope freestyle at the afterparty.

Would you be here for Big Willie as your new POTUS?