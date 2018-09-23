Really Sis? Indiana Bus Driver Arrested For Letting Students Drive The Bus

It’s not really wise to let middle schoolers drive a school bus, especially when they have cellphones to record you and show their parents as proof.

A school bus driver in Indiana is under arrest after students filmed her allowing kids to drive the bus. https://t.co/JPOpIHx2NM pic.twitter.com/Hq83EOoGxh — ABC News (@ABC) September 23, 2018

That was the case for 27-year old Joandrea Dehaven McAtee, who was arrested over the weekend after footage went viral of her letting an 11-year-old, 13-year-old and 17-year-old drive the school bus during her route in Valparaiso, Indiana.

Wheels on the bus go round and round, round and round, Boone grove bus driver let’s a middle schooler drive, middle schooler drive. pic.twitter.com/IdF4zRkhRG — Casey✨ (@_caseyweber) September 21, 2018

McAtee has been charged with felony neglect of a dependent and was immediately fired by the bus company.

