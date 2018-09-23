Really Sis? Indiana Bus Driver Arrested For Letting Students Drive The Bus

It’s not really wise to let middle schoolers drive a school bus, especially when they have cellphones to record you and show their parents as proof.

That was the case for 27-year old Joandrea Dehaven McAtee, who was arrested over the weekend after footage went viral of her letting an 11-year-old, 13-year-old and 17-year-old drive the school bus during her route in Valparaiso, Indiana.

McAtee has been charged with felony neglect of a dependent and was immediately fired by the bus company.

Thoughts?

