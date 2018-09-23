Kylie Jenner Has Cosmetic Collab With Best Friend Jordyn Woods And Baby Stormi Makes A Cameo

Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods Launch Their Jordyn x Kylie Collaboration

Kylie Cosmetics is still raking in the big bucks, so it’s no surprise that after collaborations with her sisters Khloe, Kim and Kourtney — Kylie is now joining forces with her best friend Jordyn Woods. The palette features a lot of shimmery neutrals in varying shades of nudes and browns. The campaign that Kylie and Jordyn shot definitely reflects the colors they picked.

Do you think you could do business with your best friend? We’re really wondering what the split was on this collaboration. Does Kylie get a bigger cut because it’s her brand or did she split it right down the middle because she and Jordyn are so close? How do you even negotiate something like that without things getting testy in the relationship?

Kylie announced plans for the release about a week ago and she and Jordyn have been promoting up a storm ever since.

Stormi even got gussied up in all silver for the big launch event. So precious right?!

Are you guys fans of Kylie’s pink hair? She has gotten a lot of credit for her colorful looks but many folks are quick to point out that BLACK celebs like Jessica Dime and Blac Chyna were rocking these colors long before she started doing it. There’s no question that Stormi has some complicated questions she’ll face from friends and foes as she grows up with Kylie and Travis as parents. Do you think Kylie and Travis (and possibly Jordyn) will be able to help her out along the way?

Jordyn also celebrated her birthday this weekend

