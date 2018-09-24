14-Year-Old Millie Bobby Brown Says Her Friendship With Drake Is Not “Weird”

Millie Bobby Brown Addresses Critics Bashing Her Friendship With Drake

“Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown, 14, doesn’t understand why folks are concerned with her close friendship with Drake, 31.

Previously, adults online watched Brown say Drake gave her “boy” advice and texted her often, in an interview with Access. Many found it to be inappropriate because of their age difference and questioned Drake’s intentions.

Frustrated, the young lady took to her own Instagram page to address it. She wrote:

“Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline?” she wrote, per Teen Vogue. “U guys are weird… For real. im lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. Im very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U dont get to choose that for me. its nice to have people understand what i do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships.”

Yikes! Drake has yet to address any of this. He has been dealing with an apparent sudden illness, causing him to cancel concert appearances.

FYI: Back in 2016, Hailey Baldwin told E! News that she had known Drake for “about four years” prior to them being spotted on a date together when she was 19.

Thoughts?