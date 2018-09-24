Barbie’s New Ken??? Nicki Minaj Spotted Versace Drippin’ In Dubai With Lewis Hamilton

Nicki Minaj And Lewis Hamilton Spotted Together Again

Suspicion from fans about Nicki Minaj dating Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton has (almost) been turned into full-blown FACTS. Although the Queen Barb hasn’t confirmed their couple-dom, several clues have folks convinced.

First, we reported Nicki and Lewis were spotted together during NYFW, a day after her scuffle with Cardi B. The two were spotted leaving a romantic restaurant together. Around that same time, Nick tweeted “NB”, supposedly short for “New Boy”, the nickname she’s given her mystery bae.

Now, Lewis and Nicki are overseas together. Nicki posted this video of her flaunting a Versace get up, and if you pay attention carefully, you will notice Lewis is recording the video for her. His reflection shows in the mirror…

Still not enough??? Welp there’s more video, including one of Nicki and Lewis taking a stroll together down the corridor of what looks like a fancy Dubai hotel. Hit the flip to see…