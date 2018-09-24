InsecureHBO: Meet The “Bible Study Bae” Actress Trying To Save Lawrence From His Sins

*SPOILER ALERT*

Get Familiar With Actress Erica Dickerson From “Insecure”

Last night’s episode of “Insecure” aired, and to the surprise of the #LawrenceHive, Lawrence tried turning his life over to G-O-D.

Although, Lawrence, portrayed by actor Jay Ellis, wasn’t really feeling the sermon, there was one person REALLY interested in him. Enter “Denise”, a church-going banger, willing to lead Lawrence towards the Lord…

Welp, Lawrence is ALREADY messing things up with Denise! She invited him to Bible Study and somehow he flaked! Fans of the show are calling Lawrence “stupid”.

Lawrence needs to continue his walk with Christ and Bible Study Bae.

FLEE FROM TEMPTATION, FAITHFUL BLACK KING! #InsecureHBO — Phonte (@phontigallo) September 24, 2018

But who is “Denise”???

She’s portrayed by actress Erica Dickerson. Dickerson has been sharpening her acting chops for over ten years, according to her IMBD. But, if that doesn’t ring a bell, she has her own podcast called ‘Good Moms, Bad Decisions.’ Dickerson is also familiar on BOSSIP because of her former engagement to rapper Freddie Gibbs.

Erica Dickerson and Freddie Gibbs were engaged in 2015, when the rapper popped the question at their baby shower. The two have a beautiful daughter together. She is also the daughter of a football Hall-of-Fame recipient, Eric Dickerson.

In real life, Erica aka “Denise” is a banger! And fans are hoping to see MORE of her character.

