Who Is Nyakim Gatwech? Meet The Melaniny Stunner Setting The Internet On Fire Since Killing The Emmy Red Carpet

Nyakim Gatwech Is Stunning

If you watched the Emmys last weekend then you saw a gorgeous melaniny woman steal the show in her orangey dress. But who is she? Well, her name is Nyakim Gatwech and she’s a stunning model from South Sudan. She’s a newcomer on the scene but judging by how her pics went super viral, we know she’ll be dazzling more red carpets and killing the game in no time. She’s only 24 and currently based in Minnesota where she’s been making a name for herself. She also goes by “Queen Of The Dark” because, whoo lawd. That skin!

Take a look at more pics of her setting the world on fire.