Who Is Nyakim Gatwech? Meet The Melaniny Stunner Setting The Internet On Fire Since Killing The Emmy Red Carpet
Nyakim Gatwech Is Stunning
If you watched the Emmys last weekend then you saw a gorgeous melaniny woman steal the show in her orangey dress. But who is she? Well, her name is Nyakim Gatwech and she’s a stunning model from South Sudan. She’s a newcomer on the scene but judging by how her pics went super viral, we know she’ll be dazzling more red carpets and killing the game in no time. She’s only 24 and currently based in Minnesota where she’s been making a name for herself. She also goes by “Queen Of The Dark” because, whoo lawd. That skin!
Take a look at more pics of her setting the world on fire.
#ImAnOriginal because I never let the opinion of others on my skin define who I️ am tell me how you're an original in the comments below!" Last night was an amazing experience that I will never forget thank you to @lorealmakeup
I remember I went through a big a period of time where I didn’t embrace my ‘chocolatines, I️ remember talking to my mom telling her how much I️ want to change this dark complexion of mine that nobody loves, “Are you crazy?’ She said, ‘You are absolutely gorgeous, she told me how beautiful I was and how rare my dark skin was and that what make me unique and one day I’ll see it too. now I️ can honestly say I️ truly see it. A big thank you to my amazing followers who don’t make me forget not one bit every single day of how beautiful my skin color is I’m very grateful to you all🙏🏿🙌🏿❤️ #drippingmelanin🍫 #queenofdark🍫🖤👸🏿 #southsudanmade🇸🇸
A lot people ask me this question a lot, Oh my god your skin color is so dark and beautiful where your from? My answer without thinking twice is always SOUTH SUDAN🇸🇸 although I️ never been to South Sudan and wasn’t born there, South Sudan is born in me and is me🙏🏿🇸🇸 HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY TO MY COUNTRY SOUTN SUDAN🇸🇸🇸🇸 Where are you beautiful from?? Comment below!! #melaninmonday🍫✨👸🏿 #blackgirlmagic💫✨ #melaniemartinez #myblackisbeautiful💋 #melaningoddess✨🍫 #melaninpoppin🍫❤️✨ #queenofdark🍫🖤👸🏿 #selfloveisthebestlove❤️💯 #confidenceiskey🔑 ✨ #blackexcellence #nuergirlbeauty💁🏿💁🏿 #southsudanesebeauty🇸🇸🇸🇸😍😍🙌🏿
