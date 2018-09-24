Fit Family Files: Jada Pinkett Smith Shows Off Three Generations Of Abs With Willow And Mom Adrienne

- By Bossip Staff

Jada Pinkett, Willow, Adrienne

Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET

Jada Pinkett Posts Fit Family Photo

Jada Pinkett Smith recently gave fans some fitness goals alongside her daughter and her mother.

The actress, 47, shared an ab accentuating photo on Instagram of herself, Willow Smith, 17, and her mom Adrienne, 64.

That three generational thing✨

Well damn!

The trio who works together on Jada’s Red Table Talk show are known for slaying as a fam like in this picture from Jada’s IG;

You can see more Jada, Willow and Adrienne when Red Table Talk returns in October with 13 new episodes.

Will YOU be watching?

