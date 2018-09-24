Supreme Creep Of The United States: Brett Kavanaugh Accused Of Putting Penis In Woman’s Face

Brett Kavanaugh Accused Of Putting Penis In Former Yale Classmates’ Face

Brett Kavanaugh, Supreme Court hopeful, has been accused of another act of sexual misconduct by a woman who he went to Yale with.

According to a report the New Yorker, a woman named Deborah Ramirez claims that Kavanaugh stuck his penis in her face during a drunken dorm party at Yale back in 1983-1984. Ms. Ramirez says that she was very hesitant to come forward partly because she says she couldn’t remember certain details from that night because she had been drinking. The alcohol alone would leave her open to be discredited.

After six days of carefully assessing her memories and consulting with her attorney, Ramirez said that she felt confident enough of her recollections to say that she remembers Kavanaugh had exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party, thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away.

Kavanaugh denies this claim just as he did the previous claim of sexual assault while he was a high school student.

“This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name—and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building—against these last-minute allegations.”

There are witnesses who attended Yale with Kavanaugh and his accuser who say they remember hearing about this incident, there are also those who said that they have no recollection of the alleged sexual assault.

We highly suggest you read the New Yorker piece in full to get all the details.