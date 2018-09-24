So Precious: North West Makes Her Modeling Debut And Saint Dresses Up As… Guess Who!?

North West Walks Her First Runway Show

KimYe’s kiddos had a really big weekend! Kim was in the audience to watch her five-uyear-old daughter North West walk the runway for the L.O.L Surprise fashion show in Santa Monica this weekend. Onlookers say Kim was spotted giving her eldest child tips before she strutted her stuff.

Peep some photos from the big event that the brand posted on Instagram.

Super cute right?

The character North was dressed like is named Thrilla…

Kim told U.S. Weekly:

“North is completely obsessed with L.O.L. Surprise already, so when we found out there was going to be an L.O.L. Surprise BIGGER Surprise Fashion show, she absolutely had to be involved,” Kardashian said. “She loves to dress up like her favorite characters, so it was so exciting for her to actually become a real-life L.O.L. doll.”

My baby 😍 she was The LOL Doll THRILLA https://t.co/n2hobWW5H2 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 23, 2018

Kim proudly reacted to video footage of Nori on Twitter as well.

And North wasn't the only child being showered with love and attention over the weekend. Saint got his shine on too.