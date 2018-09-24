So Precious: North West Makes Her Modeling Debut And Saint Dresses Up As… Guess Who!?
North West Walks Her First Runway Show
KimYe’s kiddos had a really big weekend! Kim was in the audience to watch her five-uyear-old daughter North West walk the runway for the L.O.L Surprise fashion show in Santa Monica this weekend. Onlookers say Kim was spotted giving her eldest child tips before she strutted her stuff.
Peep some photos from the big event that the brand posted on Instagram.
Super cute right?
View this post on Instagram
It was a THRILL to have @KimKardashian and North West attend the LOL Surprise fashion show yesterday, where North walked the runway as Thrilla! ❤️🖤 #lolsurprise #lolsurprisebiggersurprise #collectlol #doll #collect #dollcollector #unboxing #unbox #letsbefriends #kimkardashian #northwest #thrilla #proudmom
The character North was dressed like is named Thrilla…
Kim told U.S. Weekly:
“North is completely obsessed with L.O.L. Surprise already, so when we found out there was going to be an L.O.L. Surprise BIGGER Surprise Fashion show, she absolutely had to be involved,” Kardashian said. “She loves to dress up like her favorite characters, so it was so exciting for her to actually become a real-life L.O.L. doll.”
Kim proudly reacted to video footage of Nori on Twitter as well.
And North wasn’t the only child being showered with love and attention over the weekend. Saint got his shine on too. Hit the flip to see what he was up to.
Kim agreed with a fan who argued that Saint takes after her personality wise while North is Kanye all the way… And she also posted this adorable photo of Saint playing with a mask with his dad’s face.
Speaking of which, while North and Kim bonded in Cali, Saint enjoyed a boys’ weekend with his dad in Chicago.
Kanye and Saint had a boys night out at The Sugar Factory, where Ye made sure to take a mirror shot with his son.
But the big event of the weekend had to be Sunday when Kanye West and Saint took the mound to throw out pitches for the Cubs/White Sox crosstown match. The West men did the honors for game 3 of the Chicago Cubs and White Sox series at Guaranteed Rate Field. Saint pitched first then Ye followed.
TMZ posted video from their pitches:
Gotta love Saint for putting forth his best effort.
How cute is this photo?
Kanye also posted this photo of him and his mom back from when they did the honors together. R.I.P. Donda!!!
