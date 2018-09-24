Did You Watch? Netflix’s “Nappily Ever After” Sent Big Chop Twitter Into A Bald-Headed Tizzy
- By Bossip Staff
“Nappily Ever After” Stirred Up Hair Twitter Hysteria
Sanaa Lathan’s long-awaited big chop dramedy “Nappily Ever After” (where she famously shaves off her delicious tresses) finally hit Netflix and stirred up a frenzy of reactions across the natural hair diaspora that flooded Twitter and proved, yet again, that Black hair gets the people going.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over “Nappily Ever After” on the flip.
Feature photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix
