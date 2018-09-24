Did You Watch? Netflix’s “Nappily Ever After” Sent Big Chop Twitter Into A Bald-Headed Tizzy

“Nappily Ever After” Stirred Up Hair Twitter Hysteria

Sanaa Lathan’s long-awaited big chop dramedy “Nappily Ever After” (where she famously shaves off her delicious tresses) finally hit Netflix and stirred up a frenzy of reactions across the natural hair diaspora that flooded Twitter and proved, yet again, that Black hair gets the people going.

If you see her as the mom on any movie, you already know how it’s going to go. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nI43ZPT5gG — Hendo. (@HeyMsHenderson_) September 22, 2018

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over “Nappily Ever After” on the flip.