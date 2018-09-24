Did You Watch? Netflix’s “Nappily Ever After” Sent Big Chop Twitter Into A Bald-Headed Tizzy

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

“Nappily Ever After” Stirred Up Hair Twitter Hysteria

Sanaa Lathan’s long-awaited big chop dramedy “Nappily Ever After” (where she famously shaves off her delicious tresses) finally hit Netflix and stirred up a frenzy of reactions across the natural hair diaspora that flooded Twitter and proved, yet again, that Black hair gets the people going.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over “Nappily Ever After” on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    Feature photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.