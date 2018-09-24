Bloody Moves: Cardi B Is Down To Perform At The Super Bowl, But Only If She Gets A Solo Set

Cardi B Wants A Solo Set At Super Bowl LIII

Cardi B has the juice and she knows when to squeeze.

According to TMZ, Belcalis is in negotiations with the NFL to get a solo set during her Super Bowl LIII halftime appearance in her husband’s hometown of Atlanta.

After last week’s scattered, smothered, covered backlash it was announced that Cardi and Travis Scott would be invited to perform with Maroon 5, ya know, to “urban” it up a lil’ bit. But the gag is that Cardi doesn’t want to be used as a side of fries, if she performs she wants time to rock her numerous solo hits, which honestly, are way bigger than the WASPy warbles of Maroon 5 in 2018.

It is said that Cardi is getting a LOT of offers for performances in February and isn’t pressed to take the Super Bowl gig.

What do you think? Would you like to Belcalis bang her bloody set at the Super Bowl?