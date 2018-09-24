Better Had: Disney Makes Princess Tiana Black Again After Whitewashing Her Image

Princess Tiana Appears To Be Black Again In Wreck-It Ralph 2

Previously, we reported that animators on Disney’s upcoming ‘Wreck-It Ralph’ sequel had TRIED IT with Princess Tiana’s image. The fictional character from “Princess And The Frog” fame appeared in trailers for the film looking biracial, and Black Woman were calling them out on it. Pixar not only changed Tiana once — initially changing her hair texture and nose, but in later trailers they seemed to also lighten her skin — thinning her nose even further.

You can see the stark differences here…

why does princess tiana look so different from the wreck it ralph trailer we got 2 months ago to today’s new still……….let me know pic.twitter.com/h63b4DXE03 — ً (@thebaudeIaires) August 9, 2018

Folks on twitter went off about Tiana’s image, tagging everyone involved with the film to no avail. But reportedly, Tiana is BACK to her original image in the film, after Color Or Change representatives had conversations with Disney Animation about the “new” Tiana and Black people were feeling about it.

Color of Change President Rashad Robinson broke the news on twitter. He said, “Because of COC members and convos with @DisneyAnimation, Princess Tiana has been restored to her original depiction. Now when Black girls watch #WreckItRalph2, they’ll see Tiana and other princess of color that actually looks like them on screen #BlackGirlMagic.”

Big news. Because of COC members and convos with @DisneyAnimation, Princess Tiana has been restored to her original depiction. Now when Black girls watch #WreckItRalph2, they’ll see Tiana and other princess of color that actually looks like them on screen #BlackGirlMagic pic.twitter.com/4ZPJm4aZyz — Rashad Robinson (@rashadrobinson) September 20, 2018

In a statement received by Shadow and Act, Color of Change’s Brandi Collins-Dexter added,