Is Drake Singing About Smashing Jorja Smith’s English Muffins To Smithereens On This New Song?

New Drake Song “I Could Never” Featuring Jorja Smith Surfaces Online

Is Drake crushing on Jorja Smith? If the lyrics to his new song “I Could Never” featuring the 21-year-old English singer are any indication, there might be some truth to the old rumors.

The two collaborated on More Life cut “Get It Together” last year and then, when Drake dropped Scorpion, rumors swirled that his song “Jaded” was about Jorja. “You wanna hit me up when you make it/You’ll try and come back when you famous/I always want the truth, but it’s dangerous/You got somethin’ real, not basic,” he sang (to Jorja?).

Now, their latest collaboration is fanning those flames. The full version of “I Could Never” surfaced over the weekend and with lyrics like “Thousand times I fu**ed you in my mind, trust me I know,” we can’t help but wonder if Champagne Papi meant some of these words for the “On Your Own” singer?

On her end, Jorja sings, “Sometimes I ask how you could ever want me/How could you choose that you would ever love me/

Yours were the truest eyes I’d ever seen/To be in a stare right back at me.” Hit the flip for their full exchange.