Bow Wow Bucks Back After Jermaine Dupri Shared Doubts About His Drug Addiction, “Bro U Better Calm Down”

Bow Wow Blows Up Over Breakfast Club Interview

Welp… Short Fused Shad is at it AGAIN. Just as we anticipated, he wasn’t happy about Jermaine Dupri’s recent appearance on Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club” where JD more or less separated himself from his troubled “lil bro” and said that Bow Wow has been acting up forever pretty much. Over the weekend Bow Wow posted a series of angry messages on social media that seemed to be directed at Dupri.

I dont know why niggas start with me like i dont have the drop on these niggas lives… bro u better calm down before i tell the world about your wife. 😂 — Bow Wow (@smoss) September 23, 2018

The first message read: ” dont know why ni**as start with me like i dont have the drop on these ni**as lives… bro u better calm down before i tell the world about your wife. 😂”

This one had most of Twitter and the ‘Gram scratching their heads since he didn’t specify who “bro” was or what he meant about his wife, but that message was quickly followed by another.

This time Bow Wow posted an actual clip from the interview where Jermaine Dupri can clearly be heard saying “I don’t even be following Bow Wow by the way.”

Why cant niggas just keep my name out they mouth pic.twitter.com/7rHGKFuvvq — Bow Wow (@smoss) September 23, 2018

On Twitter the video was accompanied by a simple question:

“Why cant ni**as just keep my name out they mouth?”

On IG Bow captioned the clip, “Tell me how you really feel 🤔”

Clearly the video made him feel some type of way because the messages continued to keep coming

2 types of people i never met in my life a motherfucker like me or a motherfucker i need. — Bow Wow (@smoss) September 23, 2018

“2 types of people i never met in my life a motherfu**er like me or a motherfu**er i need,” Bow Wow ranted on Twitter.

He also made sure to update fans that he does not plan to be on the lineup for Jermaine’s upcoming So So Def 25th Anniversary tour

I wont be there #ssd25 — Bow Wow (@smoss) September 23, 2018

I wont be there #ssd25

News- i never was signed to so so def “contractually” i was always on columbia. They let jd produce my album because he was on columbia. Why you think when he left he aint take me? He couldnt. 3rd album he was no where to be found on it FACTS https://t.co/pKj1USar4O — Bow Wow (@smoss) September 24, 2018

On Twitter he seemed to disavow himself even further claiming he was never under contract with So So Def:

“News- i never was signed to so so def “contractually” i was always on columbia. They let jd produce my album because he was on columbia. Why you think when he left he aint take me? He couldnt. 3rd album he was no where to be found on it FACTS.”

It certainly seems that things have reached an ugly point with this pair but could it all just be promotional tactics leading up to the new season of “Growing Up Hip-Hop Atlanta?”

Meanwhile — Jermaine’s birthday was the same day Bow Wow chose to rant so… yeah. He has more than a few reasons right now not to care about Shad’s feelings.

