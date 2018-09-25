Bow Wow Bucks Back After Jermaine Dupri Shared Doubts About His Drug Addiction, “Bro U Better Calm Down”

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 20

WE tv's Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta Premiere Screening Event at iPic Theater in NYC. Pictured: Jermaine Dupri and Shad Moss (aka Bow Wow

SplashNews

Bow Wow Blows Up Over Breakfast Club Interview

Welp… Short Fused Shad is at it AGAIN. Just as we anticipated, he wasn’t happy about Jermaine Dupri’s recent appearance on Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club” where JD more or less separated himself from his troubled “lil bro” and said that Bow Wow has been acting up forever pretty much. Over the weekend Bow Wow posted a series of angry messages on social media that seemed to be directed at Dupri.

The first message read: ” dont know why ni**as start with me like i dont have the drop on these ni**as lives… bro u better calm down before i tell the world about your wife. 😂”

This one had most of Twitter and the ‘Gram scratching their heads since he didn’t specify who “bro” was or what he meant about his wife, but that message was quickly followed by another.

View this post on Instagram

🤫 keep quiet holmes….

A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on

This time Bow Wow posted an actual clip from the interview where Jermaine Dupri can clearly be heard saying “I don’t even be following Bow Wow by the way.”

On Twitter the video was accompanied by a simple question:

“Why cant ni**as just keep my name out they mouth?”

View this post on Instagram

Tell me how you really feel 🤔

A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on

On IG Bow captioned the clip, “Tell me how you really feel 🤔”

Clearly the video made him feel some type of way because the messages continued to keep coming

“2 types of people i never met in my life a motherfu**er like me or a motherfu**er i need,” Bow Wow ranted on Twitter.

He also made sure to update fans that he does not plan to be on the lineup for Jermaine’s upcoming So So Def 25th Anniversary tour

I wont be there #ssd25

On Twitter he seemed to disavow himself even further claiming he was never under contract with So So Def:

“News- i never was signed to so so def “contractually” i was always on columbia. They let jd produce my album because he was on columbia. Why you think when he left he aint take me? He couldnt. 3rd album he was no where to be found on it FACTS.”

It certainly seems that things have reached an ugly point with this pair but could it all just be promotional tactics leading up to the new season of “Growing Up Hip-Hop Atlanta?”

View this post on Instagram

Go shawty !!

A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on

Meanwhile — Jermaine’s birthday was the same day Bow Wow chose to rant so… yeah. He has more than a few reasons right now not to care about Shad’s feelings.

Hit the flip to see the celebs JD calls close friends and he does follow and care about.

Poor Shad.

View this post on Instagram

My Bonnie

A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on

View this post on Instagram

Beats!!

A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on

View this post on Instagram

Down with Tha

A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on

View this post on Instagram

Real shit

A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on

View this post on Instagram

Gang Gang Gang !!

A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    The way we love music !!

    A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on

    View this post on Instagram

    This car karaoke gonna be crazy!!!

    A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Thank you @jimmyiovinemusic for a beautiful night

    A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on

    View this post on Instagram

    🥂🥂 @oprah

    A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Memories with my mom ❤️

    A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on

    View this post on Instagram

    The Rock

    A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Tell stout to holla at me man !!!!

    A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on

    View this post on Instagram

    @mariahcarey PSA ❤️

    A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Real ❤️ @mariahcarey

    A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on

    View this post on Instagram

    EGOT @johnlegend

    A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617181920
    Categories: Ballers, For Your Viewing Pleasure, Instagram

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.