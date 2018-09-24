Labor Of Love: Watch A 4-Minute Preview Of Ray J & Princess’ Ultrasound Appointment [Video]

Ray J And Princess Love’s “Labor Of Love” Sneak Peek

It’s almost time for us to walk through the motions with Princess and Ray J as they prepare to welcome baby girl, Melody Norwood. Melody is already here in real life with all of her preciousness, but on “Labor Of Love” we get to see the not so smooth moments between her parents, leading up to her birthday.

Here, in this 4-minute sneak peek, Ray J and Princess attend an ultrasound appointment and they have questions for the doctor like when will Princess’ vajay-jay snapback? Press play.

Ray J & Princess’ Labor of Love special airs tonight at 9/8c on VH1. Will YOU be watching?