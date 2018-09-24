Chocolate Sundaes: Ace Hood Is Back With Another Special Playlist Dedicated To Empowering Women [AUDIO]

Ace Hood Launches Maya Angelou Playlist For Chocolate Sundaes

Last week we introduced you to Ace Hood’s new Chocolate Sundae’s Spotify playlist and today he is back again with a new one!

The Maya Angelou playlist is an ode to artists who have a lot to say, positive points to direct and lyrics to uplift and empower women and the community as a whole. This playlist features dynamic artists such as Grand Hustle’s Translee, J.Cole, Teyana Taylor, Kendrick Lamar, Vedo, Childish Gambino, Wale, Ciara and many other great artists empowering and driving positivity into the culture.

“Chocolate Sundae is all about provoking thoughts for and from women so who better than Maya Angelou to inspire this week’s playlist? Chocolate Sundae caters to every woman and her lifestyle and it’s just starting to warm up so stay tuned for weeks to follow, Bless!” -Ace Hood

The playlist goes live at noon EST. You can listen below:

What do you think about these picks? Do you have any suggestions for other folks who could have been included?