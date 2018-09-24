‘Lion King’ Puppetmaster Popped Making A Pistol On 3-D Printer In Broadway Prop Room!!!

Puppet Technician For “The Lion King” Caught Making A Gun On Printer

This sounds super sketchy… The 47-year-old man responsible for the puppets used in Broadway’s “The Lion King” is out of a job and potentially in some deep trouble after being caught by security printing a gun in the prop room as he was being helped to clear out his belongings.

According to NY Daily News reports Ilya Vett was about to lose his job as a puppet technician for “The Lion King” and security at the Minskoff Theatre found the printer along with an incomplete gun — as they were helping him clear the room out, police sources said.

Police were called to the W. 45th St. theater where a detective saw the printer “powered on, moving and in operation” Friday morning, according to a criminal complaint.

A memory card was plugged into the side of the printer, and it was making an object that “has a hand grip and a pointed, snub-nosed nozzle, and in between the two features, an empty space where it is customary for a cylinder holding live rounds of ammunition to be placed,“ the complaint alleges. Vett told police he brought the 3-D printer to work “because my workshop is too dusty,” the complaint alleges. “I was making the gun as a gift to my brother,” Vett said, according to the complaint. “He lives upstate and has a firearms license…There’s a website that has plans for the gun. I downloaded the plans onto the SD card in the printer.” Vett was arraigned Saturday night on a single count of attempted criminal weapon possession and released on his own recognizance. He did not return a message seeking comment Sunday.

