Kickin’ It: Rae Sremmurd Gives You A Taste Of Their Drip On “Sneaker Shopping” With Complex [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Rae Sremmurd is a fashionable group and their sauce spilleth over in more ways than one.
Recently, the Atlanta transplants ventured out to find some fly new kicks with the folks from Complex in their lauded celebrity series “Sneaker Shopping”.
Looks like the boys do indeed have a type…
