Bout Time! Officer Amber Guyger Fired “For Her Actions” In Wake Of Botham Jean Shooting

Amber Guyger Fired After Botham Jean Shooting

The officer who took the life of innocent Botham Jean has finally been fired. Officer Amber Guyger was terminated, Monday, September 24, by Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall for “engaging in adverse conduct” when she was charged with manslaughter.

The news comes after Chief Hall said she wouldn’t fire Guyger “yet” and continued to keep her on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

“As an employer, DPD can compel Officer Guyger to provide a statement during a DPD administrative investigation and those statements given to DPD could potentially compromise the criminal investigation,” Hall said in a written statement.

No word yet on when Guyger will be tried for gunning down Botham Jean September 6 in his apartment—but this is a well overdue move. We’re far from satisfied however as we await a conviction.