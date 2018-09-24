Payin’ For Peen Pain: Atlanta-Area Family Awarded $31 Million For Newborn’s Botched Circumcision

Atlanta-Area Family Awarded $31 Million For Botched Circumcision

According to 11Alive, an unidentified Atlanta-area family living in Clayton County was awarded $31 million after suing the midwife, Life Cycle Pediatrics, Life Cycle OB/GYN for malpractice.

The family’s newborn baby, DJ, was circumcised by the shaky-handed midwife who cut him a bit too much which lead to much bleeding. Somehow those who worked at the medical facility believed the child only had a small cut that would heal.

Because they didn’t immediately perform surgery on the baby, all parties involved were found responsible in some form and the jury returned with a multi-million dollar verdict. DJ was born in October of 2013 and will likely need several more surgeries as he grows up.

