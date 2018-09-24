LHHH Sneak Peek: Watch Brooke & La’Britney Messily Crash Bridget Kelly’s Interviews In Britain [Video]

Friends, how many of us have them?

Brooke & La’Britney Crash Bridget Kelly’s Interviews On “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood”

Brooke Valentine and La’Britney made some shady moves on the upcoming episode of LHHH.

After their friend Bridget Kelly invited them to London while she went on a press tour, the two singers crashed her interviews with the British press. According to the two, Bridget’s interviews were too “boring” and they just HAD to spice things up—and steal her shine in the process.

Brooke sat down with the press and told them she’s coming out of retirement while also randomly mentioning that she conceived her son in London. As for La’Britney she made sure to plug her own album before she agreed with Brooke’s shady suggestion that she open up for Bridget on tour.

Look. At. Bridget’s. Face. She’s clearly wondering why she invited her “friends” to London in the first place.

Later Teairra Mari will jump into the interview and get blindsided by a question about THAT sex tape that leaked on Instagram.

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood airs Mondays at 8/7c, followed by Ray J & Princess’ Labor of Love special on VH1!

