Girl, Bye! April Ryan Rightfully Explains Why She’s No Longer Friends With Political Puppet Omarosa [Video]
April Ryan Talks Ending Omarosa Friendship
Once upon a time April Ryan and Omarosa were friends but someone messed that up—guess who?
The White House reporter was a guest on “The Real” today Monday, September 24, and she dished ALL about her ex-friendship with Omarosa.
According to April, she and Uncle Tomasina ‘Rosa used to be buddies considering that O was 100% a democrat.
That all changed, however, when she suddenly became a part of Trump’s corrupt crew AND told a blatant lie about April that could’ve ruined her.
“She said I was taking money from Hillary Clinton which was an all-out lie—that is a career killer!” said April.
SMH, you mean to tell us that Omarosa’s a backstabber???? Color us shocked!
April’s currently promoting her book “Under Fire” that Loni Love did a dramatic reading of.
Watch April Ryan talk Omarosa up top.
