Girl, Bye! April Ryan Rightfully Explains Why She’s No Longer Friends With Political Puppet Omarosa [Video]

April Ryan Talks Ending Omarosa Friendship

Once upon a time April Ryan and Omarosa were friends but someone messed that up—guess who?

The White House reporter was a guest on “The Real” today Monday, September 24, and she dished ALL about her ex-friendship with Omarosa.

According to April, she and Uncle Tomasina ‘Rosa used to be buddies considering that O was 100% a democrat.

That all changed, however, when she suddenly became a part of Trump’s corrupt crew AND told a blatant lie about April that could’ve ruined her.

“She said I was taking money from Hillary Clinton which was an all-out lie—that is a career killer!” said April.

SMH, you mean to tell us that Omarosa’s a backstabber???? Color us shocked!

April’s currently promoting her book “Under Fire” that Loni Love did a dramatic reading of.

Watch April Ryan talk Omarosa up top.