Gayle Shuts Down the Oprah Jet Lawsuit ASAP

Gayle has spoken out about the current lawsuit involving Oprah, her daughter and a flight attendant.

We reported about Oprah being sued by a flight attendant for being wrongfully terminated from her job. The lawsuit also involves Gayle Kings daughter Kirby Bumpus who is accused of lying to Oprah about the flight attendant having an alleged sexual relationship with one of the pilots aboard Oprah’s private jet.

Gayle says that Oprah is a target for such faulty lawsuits because she has money and what she does know for sure is that the truth always comes out. Gayle says she hates how its being depicted that Oprah runs some hanky-panky airline which is far from the truth.

Guess she told us.