Rep. Maxine Waters, Monica, Keri Hilson, Kandi Burruss And More Support Stacey Abrams For Georgia Governor

Maxine Waters Speaks At Stacey Abrams Event For Women

Saturday Stacey Abrams had the support of some very powerful women at a special Women For Abrams event held at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta. The event was hosted by Rashan Ali and Jonathan Slocumb (pictured above) and featured Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as well as Rep. Maxine Waters as speakers.

Mayor Bottoms told the audience she’d had a busy morning between running a 5K herself and rushing to support her son at his football game, but that she had made it a priority to be at the event where Abrams was showered with support from celebrities including actress Erika Alexander, Kandi Burruss Tucker, Keri Hilson, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Mali Hunter, Monica Brown and Terrence T.C. Carson. After addressing the crowd, Bottoms passed the mic one by one to the women there to show their support.

Monica talked about praying over Abrams and the campaign and being called to show her support.

Kandi Burruss reminded the room that Abrams has years of experience as the House Minority Leader, “I want to vote for her because she is MORE than qualified,” Burruss said. “She knows what she is doing and she has BEEN doing it.”

Keri Hilson embraced Abrams on her devotion to addressing the deficiencies in mental health care services.

“I stand with you on mental health,” Hilson told Abrams in front of the packed crowd. “You and I share a connection to that pandemic.”

Others in the audience echoed Hilson. One early backer, who identified herself as Kirsten, told BOSSIP, “I’ve been supporting Abrams from the beginning because she is one of the few politicians I’ve ever heard who has an actual solution to helping people with mental illness.”

Kirsten told BOSSIP she has a brother who suffers with paranoid schizophrenia and that she was touched by Abrams’ disclosure about her brother Walter who was diagnosed with biplar disorder while he was in jail. For those who have heard Abrams speak about Walter and how his health issues has affected her family, it is impossible not to connect with Abrams — who has made it her business to find solutions for the VERY real problems that Georgia residents face.

Maxine Waters served as the keynote speaker for the meeting. She spoke at length about how ESPECIALLY in times like these we need someone with integrity to lead us. Stacey Abrams is definitely that person for the state of Georgia.

The deadline to register is October 9th. That’s right around the corner! In Georgia, every registered voter can request a vote by mail (absentee) ballot RIGHT NOW. Voting by mail is convenient, safe, and secure. We need to make sure everyone knows about vote by mail. No excuses on Election Day!

Visit staceyabrams.com/vote for all the tools and info you’ll need to get started.

Hit the flip for more great photos from this event.