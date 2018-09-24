Short Circuit: Kawhi Leonard’s iLaugh Sent Twitter Into A Hilarious Johnny 5 Hissy Fit

Kawhi Leonard’s Laugh Is The Stuff Of Social Media Hysteria

Kawhi Leonard has long been labeled, for better or for worse, the most stoic man in the NBA. He’s basically Stonehenge in sneakers. Although Kawhi is under no responsibility to be as animated, as say, a Busta Rhymes, a lil’ personality can often be good for a star athlete’s brand off the court.

That said, today, the first day of NBA training camp, Kawhi attempted to speak as a fully formed human to the pool of press folk who were eager to ask questions of the tranquil baller. After all, he has a new team, the Toronto Raptors, and hopefully a new attitude after it appears that he was…non-communicative with his previous place of employment, the San Antonio Spurs, toward the end of their professional relationship.

That attempt to open up and being himself has gone terribly awry. Press play below to find out why.

Did you hear that? That laugh? WTF WAS THAT LAUGH?!?! When we tell you that #NBATwitter is BESIDE themselves in childish laughter, jokes, GIFs, memes and everything in between…

“Kawhi, laugh normally if you’re not a robot.” Kawhi: pic.twitter.com/eS3NWF40bb — What the Sports (@realwtsports) September 24, 2018

