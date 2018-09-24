New New: Miami Artist Barachi X Tory Lanez Enter Into Full Cuffing Season Mode On “WIFEY”

Brooklyn-born, Miami-raised singer, songwriter, and producer Barachi joins forces with Grammy nominated artist Tory Lanez for his new single “Wifey.” Rather than deliver a typical, traditional love song, Barachi and Tory cook up a pre-cuffing season bop that slaps! The duo trade verses in search of their ideal soulmates over a bouncy, uptempo soundscape from multi-platinum producer ForeignTek. Be one of the first to vibe to this hot new cuffing season jam here!