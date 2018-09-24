Peaches Monroee, Creator Of “On Fleek”, Talks People STEALING Her Phrase On “I Went Viral’ [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Peaches Monroee "On Fleek" creator details how she went viral.

Stock Image by Getty

“On Fleek” Creator Peaches Monroee Details How She Went Viral

Kayla Newman — better known as Peaches Monroee — first introduced the term “On Fleek” to the world, and she recently sat down with BET to reveal the highs and lows on her rise to being a cultural icon. Everyone from celebrities to corporations were using her phrase without credit, but Peaches said she got a lawyer, and she has a much better grip on her invention.

She doesn’t hold back! She details her frustration after going viral, mainly with folks not giving her credit.

on a brighter side, after finally trademarking “On Fleek”, Newman has developed On Fleek Extensions to sell wigs, sew-in extensions, closures, frontals and a variety of hair pieces that range in hair type. The company, also offer false lashes, edge control and other products.

Press play.

Thoughts?

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1670092/peaches-monroee-creator-of-on-fleek-talks-people-stealing-her-phrase-on-i-went-viral-video/
Categories: For Your Information, News, Viral Videos

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.