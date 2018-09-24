Hate It Or Love It?! Halle Berry & Lena Waithe Join BET’s ‘Boomerang’ Sequel

Halle Berry & Lena Waithe EPing BET’s “Boomerang” Sequel

Yes, the rumors are true; there’s a “Boomerang” reboot on the way.

According to Deadline, Halle Berry and Lena Waithe will be executive producers on a 10-episode half-hour BET Networks and Paramount Television produced series.

The show will be out next year and according to Lena will be more of a “sequel” than a remake.

Deadline adds that it will focus on the modern-day offspring of Halle Berry and Eddie Murphy’s characters with Ben Cory Jones working as showrunner.

“I’m thrilled to team up with Lena on this project as she is without a doubt a leading voice of her generation and a trail blazer in her own right,” said Halle Berry said in a statement Monday. “I’m truly excited to be a part of bringing this iconic and beloved film to the small screen.”

Lena’s also assuring fans that she and Halle “won’t f*** it up.”

We trust her, Lena’s yet to mess up so there’s some real potential here with this show.

Will YOU be watching the “Boomerang” sequel?