Hate It Or Love It?! Halle Berry & Lena Waithe Join BET’s ‘Boomerang’ Sequel
Halle Berry & Lena Waithe EPing BET’s “Boomerang” Sequel
Yes, the rumors are true; there’s a “Boomerang” reboot on the way.
According to Deadline, Halle Berry and Lena Waithe will be executive producers on a 10-episode half-hour BET Networks and Paramount Television produced series.
The show will be out next year and according to Lena will be more of a “sequel” than a remake.
Deadline adds that it will focus on the modern-day offspring of Halle Berry and Eddie Murphy’s characters with Ben Cory Jones working as showrunner.
“I’m thrilled to team up with Lena on this project as she is without a doubt a leading voice of her generation and a trail blazer in her own right,” said Halle Berry said in a statement Monday. “I’m truly excited to be a part of bringing this iconic and beloved film to the small screen.”
Lena’s also assuring fans that she and Halle “won’t f*** it up.”
We trust her, Lena’s yet to mess up so there’s some real potential here with this show.
Will YOU be watching the “Boomerang” sequel?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.