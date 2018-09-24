Apple Reportedly Pulls Dr. Dre Biography Series Because It’s “Too Graphic” For Streaming

Apple Pulls Dr. Dre Drama Series Over Graphic Content

Despite the fact that he’s so closely ingrained in Apple culture, Dr. Dre’s newest venture has gotten the boot by the tech conglomerate.

Apple has an upcoming streaming service launching soon featuring original scripted and documentary content, however, they’ve yanked Dr. Dre’s new series Vital Signs, because it’s just a little too much for their vision.

Word is, Apple exec Tim Cook wants to keep their new streaming service as family-friendly as possible, and Dr. Dre’s dramatized life story is, unsurprisingly, far from PG-13.

According to Complex, a Wall Street Journal story confirms that the semi-autobiographical drama centering Dr. Dre’s life features characters doing lines of cocaine, drawing guns, and even features an extended orgy scene — pretty much all the stuff you’d expect from Dre’s NWA days and beyond.

But apparently, Apple is seeking to separate itself from streaming services like those of Netflix and HBO by focusing on family-friendly, middle-of-the-road content and shying away from violence, graphic sexual depictions, or hot-button societal issues.

The show has been in production since 2016, so it’s not as if the powers that be had no inkling of the content therein…but Cook personally pulled the project to keep the streaming service “pure.”

SMH. Welp, either way, we’re guessing Dr. Dre won’t have much of an issue finding a new home for his series.

Getty