Kristen Wept: Byron Scott Makes #BBWLA Star CeCe Gutierrez His Fiancée — The Ring is HUGE!

“Basketball Wives” Star CeCe Gutierrez And Byron Scott Get Engaged!

Over the weekend “Basketball Wives” newbie Cecilia “CeCe” Gutierrez and retired NBA player Byron Scott hinted on Instagram that they’re officially engaged!

In a comment under one of CeCe’s Instagram posts, Scott left a message excitedly announcing this next step in their relationship. He wrote:

“4 1-2 years ago we met. 6 months later you were my girlfriend. 2 weeks ago you became my fiancé. And soon you will be my wife. I am the luckiest man on earth. I love you baby.”

Congratulations to them!! You can see CeCe is rocking the ring here, on a recent night out in LA. Do you see the size of that rock?? Sheesh.

We know Kristen is SEETHING! If you watched season 7 of “Basketball Wives LA”, CeCe and Byron Scott’s son’s wife Kristen Scott were on opposite sides of the fence most of the season. Kristen was upset that Byron had allegedly not been around to visit his granddaughter, and thought CeCe was the reason.

However, CeCe denied that, telling Kristen the real reason there was a family divide was because Byron was TIRED of paying for everything for his son Thomas, his wife Kristen and their baby.

Awkward! Kristen claims CeCe’s place in the family wasn’t yet “solidified,” (shots fired!) but this engagement will certainly change that. Right???

Do you think Kristen and Thomas are ready to accept their new step-mother and in-law CeCe???