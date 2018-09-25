Truth Or Dab: Kevin Hart And Tiffany Haddish Answer Tough Questions Or Knock Back Super Hot Wings [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 19: Tiffany Haddish (L) and Kevin Hart attend the 2018 Urbanworld Film Festival on September 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Night School co-stars Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish face off against increasingly hot wings as host Sean Evans asks tough questions about their personal lives, opinions, and celebrity encounters.

Tiffany clearly has a higher tolerance for spicy food than Kevin does, and also displays an unusually efficient technique for getting ALL the meat off the wings.

Kevin ends up electing to eat a wing rather than answer whether or not he eats…something else.

