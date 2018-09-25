Narcissist? Chris Sails Drops Insufferable Autotune “Confession” — After Fans Suspect He BLACKED Parker Mckenna Posey’s Eye
Chris Sails Accused Of Assaulting Ex Girlfriend Parker Mckenna Posey
Someone, please call 911!
There is an odd and *allegedly* dangerous situation happening between former “My Wife and Kids” actress Parker Posey and her ex-boyfriend Chris Sails. Recently, the couple broke up and suspiciously Parker began posting videos with her face and body hidden. But, looking closely, you could see she had a black eye.
Parker immediately deleted the posts. Fans immediately started to point fingers at Chris Sails.
Now, an instagram blog has EXCLUSIVE close-up photos of Parker’s injuries and fans are almost certain her ex-bf caused them. You can see the photos HERE. SMH.
So far, Parker has not confirmed or denied if her injuries were caused by her ex, but her sister has alluded to it being Chris Sails on twitter. She wrote “I can’t wrap my mind around how a man can make a song to capitalize off of putting their hands & getting violent with a woman smh #clownsh*t”
Parker’s sister is referring to the fact that Chris just released a song called ‘Toxic Love” that details an unhealthy relationship.
Here is Parker and her big sister together, just a few weeks ago.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday to my Superstar, Little big sister, best friend, my whole world 🌎@parkermckennaaa ❤️You teach me everyday about the beauty of life and am so thankful and blessed to call you my other half in more ways than one. Your beauty on the outside truly does reflect what’s on the inside ten fold. Every year you get better and better. Literally there would be no me without you, my sister and ride or die! With a smile on your face you breathe life into everything you do. There’s no one on this planet like you and today we celebrate the magic of you✨ Love you to the moon, stars and beyond 💕#poseysisters 4 life #jordanyear #23 ⭐️💫✨
Unbelievable! Chris really did tease a track about “Toxic Love” after days of speculation he assaulted Parker by fans. Meanwhile, Parker herself has been sending out some pretty cryptic tweets. Hit the flip to read them.
Here is the clip of Chris Sails’ new song “Toxic Love”.
SMH. So far, Parker says she’s ready to get her life back in a series of tweets. Scroll down to read.
Just two weeks ago, Parker and Chris were making a cute couple video on how they met…
Really?? Thoughts?
