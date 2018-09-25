Narcissist? Chris Sails Drops Insufferable Autotune “Confession” — After Fans Suspect He BLACKED Parker Mckenna Posey’s Eye

Chris Sails Accused Of Assaulting Ex Girlfriend Parker Mckenna Posey

Someone, please call 911!

There is an odd and *allegedly* dangerous situation happening between former “My Wife and Kids” actress Parker Posey and her ex-boyfriend Chris Sails. Recently, the couple broke up and suspiciously Parker began posting videos with her face and body hidden. But, looking closely, you could see she had a black eye.

Bro who tf hit Parker McKenna Posey aka Katy from my wife and kids? — Josh🇯🇲 (@_QLorenzo) September 24, 2018

Parker immediately deleted the posts. Fans immediately started to point fingers at Chris Sails.

Aye yo that corny instagram nigga beat up Parker McKenna Posey ?!?!?!?!?!?!!!!!!! — Quan (@_LetMeRock) September 24, 2018

Now, an instagram blog has EXCLUSIVE close-up photos of Parker’s injuries and fans are almost certain her ex-bf caused them. You can see the photos HERE. SMH.

So far, Parker has not confirmed or denied if her injuries were caused by her ex, but her sister has alluded to it being Chris Sails on twitter. She wrote “I can’t wrap my mind around how a man can make a song to capitalize off of putting their hands & getting violent with a woman smh #clownsh*t”

Parker’s sister is referring to the fact that Chris just released a song called ‘Toxic Love” that details an unhealthy relationship.

I can’t wrap my mind around how a man can make a song to capitalize off of putting their hands & getting violent with a woman smh #clownshit — Dilly🌙 (@Dilly_Moon) September 25, 2018

Here is Parker and her big sister together, just a few weeks ago.

Unbelievable! Chris really did tease a track about “Toxic Love” after days of speculation he assaulted Parker by fans. Meanwhile, Parker herself has been sending out some pretty cryptic tweets. Hit the flip to read them.