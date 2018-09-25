Sentient Shamwow Tomi Lahren Told OUR First Lady To “Sit Down” And The Dragging Is Epic

Toni Lahren Comes For Michelle Obama

Lukewarm Mayo lollipop is back in the news again. That’s right, Tomi Lahren is trying to grasp for a level of relevance by *drumroll* attacking a black woman. It’s sort of her thing. But it also never works out the way she wants it to, because she will only end up getting dragged and looking like a damned fool every time. So what did she do this time?

She went after Michelle Obama, of all people.

Michelle Obama said we “had” a great president. By what measure? Not in economic growth. Not in border enforcement. Not in strength on the world stage. Sit down, Michelle. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 24, 2018

“Michelle Obama said we “had” a great president. By what measure? Not in economic growth. Not in border enforcement. Not in strength on the world stage. Sit down, Michelle.”

How dare this unseasoned bread crumb lump even tweet out our First Lady’s name?

Don’t worry, Twitter came for her raggedy a$$ as only they could.

Tomi Lahren who has a bachelor’s degree from UNLV told First Lady Michelle Obama who graduated cum laude from Princeton and a JD from Harvard Law…to sit down. The delusion in that bleach blonde head of Tomi’s runs DEEP. Just once I would love to see Michelle go low right now. — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) September 24, 2018

“Tomi Lahren who has a bachelor’s degree from UNLV told First Lady Michelle Obama who graduated cum laude from Princeton and a JD from Harvard Law…to sit down. The delusion in that bleach blonde head of Tomi’s runs DEEP. Just once I would love to see Michelle go low right now.”

