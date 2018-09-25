Sentient Shamwow Tomi Lahren Told OUR First Lady To “Sit Down” And The Dragging Is Epic
Toni Lahren Comes For Michelle Obama
Lukewarm Mayo lollipop is back in the news again. That’s right, Tomi Lahren is trying to grasp for a level of relevance by *drumroll* attacking a black woman. It’s sort of her thing. But it also never works out the way she wants it to, because she will only end up getting dragged and looking like a damned fool every time. So what did she do this time?
She went after Michelle Obama, of all people.
“Michelle Obama said we “had” a great president. By what measure? Not in economic growth. Not in border enforcement. Not in strength on the world stage. Sit down, Michelle.”
How dare this unseasoned bread crumb lump even tweet out our First Lady’s name?
Don’t worry, Twitter came for her raggedy a$$ as only they could.
“Tomi Lahren who has a bachelor’s degree from UNLV told First Lady Michelle Obama who graduated cum laude from Princeton and a JD from Harvard Law…to sit down. The delusion in that bleach blonde head of Tomi’s runs DEEP. Just once I would love to see Michelle go low right now.”
“Who is Tomi Lahren, the girl who whines for daaaaays about how kneeling for the anthem is so disrespectful, to disrespect Michelle Obama with “sit down, Michelle” 🤦🏿♀️ GIRL BYE “
“Tomi Lahren reminds me of Holly Holbrook from “The Help”. Somebody make her a special pie.”
“Girl do not even Under any circumstances EVER come for Michelle Obama!! Ever! You play too much Tomi or Tami whatever the hell ur name is!
You don’t want none! Trust that!👊🏾 “
“Michelle Obama can sit down when she wants to, and when she does, Tomi Lahren, it will be on a THRONE BECAUSE MICHELLE OBAMA IS A QUEEN OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE AND THE RESISTANCE
SHE COULD LAY DOWN AND STILL BE HIGHER UP THE TOTEM POLE OF GRACE AND HUMANITY THAN YOU’LL EVER BE “
“Tomi, you are too young and desperate. You will never understand strength, intelligence, grace, pride, and beauty. Your loss. Michelle Obama has it all. You better look up.”
