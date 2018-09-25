LHHH: La’Britney Claimed Moniece Tongue Lashed K. Michelle’s Cakes To Smithereens And Twitter Lost Its Damn Mind

Did Moniece Do The Nasty With K. Michelle?

La’Britney was really up to her old-fashioned mess again this week on an international trip that immediately went haywire for the cast. As soon as they reached their destination, she wanted to air out her troubles with one Moniece. What was the grade-A glass of tea she spilled? The rumor that Moniece…um…went down on K. Michelle. Moniece, to her credit, didn’t budge, shrugging off the rumor and talking about her current boo. However, she didn’t QUITE deny it, either.

HOLD UP! La’Britney said Moniece been doing WHAT to K. Michelle? 😳 #LHHH (P.S. I’m totally Paris in this GIF) pic.twitter.com/Vu1O8xoOVg — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) September 25, 2018

Twitter caught on to this moment and went haywire. Peep the reactions.