SCOTUS Nominee Brett Kavanaugh Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations In New Interview [Video]

Suuuuuure sir…

Kavanaugh Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations On FOX News

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is “defending himself” from sexual misconduct allegations. As previously reported California professor Christine Blasey Ford will testify Thursday that Kavanaugh covered her mouth and tried to remove her clothing at a party in the early 1980s when they were both high school students.

According to Kavanaugh who spoke to Fox News’ Martha MacCallum, there’s no way that could’ve happened because he was a virgin at the time and for “many years after.”

Not only that, he believes that while Ford may have been assaulted by someone—it wasn’t him, and his wife Ashley is backing him up.

“I know Brett. I know who he is,” said Ashley Kavanaugh. “I don’t know what happened to [Ford] and I don’t even want to go there. I feel badly for her family. I feel badly for her through this process. This process is not right.”

Mind you, a second woman came forward with allegations. Deborah Ramirez told The New Yorker that Kavanaugh stuck his penis in her face during a drunken dorm party at Yale back in the 80s. A third woman is also expected to come forward at any moment but Kavanaugh is sticking to his story—so far.

“I’m not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process,” said Kavanaugh. “I’m not going anywhere.”

