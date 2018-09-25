SOTC: Joe Budden And Gang Talk Kanye, Kim, Katt, Nick Cannon And Cardi B’s Super Bowl Performance [Video]

State Of The Culture Episode 3

On the new episode of Revolt’s ‘State Of The Culture‘ Joe Budden, Remy Ma, Scottie Beam and Jinx talk about Kanye West’s selfie video confessional getting at Drake and Nick Cannon. They also discuss the Emmy’s finally recognizing the greatness of Regina King and Cardi B’s forthcoming Super Bowl performance with Maroon 5.

Thoughts?