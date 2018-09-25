BlackGirlMagic Tamron Hall Teases Her New Daytime Talk Show [Video]

Someone we actually like…

Tamron Hall Teases New Talk Show

Tamron Hall is confirming reports that she’s got a new show on the horizon. The journalist who left MSNBC and “Today” after exes axed her show to make room for Megyn Kelly, has created and developed a daytime talk show with ABC.

According to Tamron, it will be out fall 2019 and “extend a sense of community to daytime.”

“I don’t wanna make you do anything, I wanna do it with you. I want you to know that I’m in there with you. I’m the girl next door and you’re my neighbor,” said Hall.

I’m thrilled to announce my partnership with the ABC Owned Television Stations to launch my new @Disney and @ABCEntertainment talk show next fall! Here’s a sneak peek of what we’re cooking up for you all! pic.twitter.com/lOPJAJIWKS — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) September 24, 2018

Deadline has more details on the show and adds that it may replace “Rachel Ray” or “Right This Minute.” They also have a statement from Wendy McMahon, president, ABC Owned Television Stations Group, that reads;

“We’re excited to bring Tamron Hall to our ABC Owned Stations next fall and are confident she’ll be a unique and welcome voice in daytime. Tamron is refreshingly authentic and approachable. She genuinely cares about people, their struggles and their triumphs. We know she’ll connect with our audiences in a personal and positive way.”

Will you be watching???