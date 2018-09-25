Get Well Soon: Childish Gambino Injured During Dallas ‘This Is America’ Tour Stop

Childish Gambino Stops The Show Early After Getting Injured On Tour

It looks like Childish Gambino sustained an injury on Sunday night in Dallas, Texas, while he was in the middle of performing at one of his This Is America tour stops.

The rapper, singer, and producer was onstage at the American Airlines Center as it all went down. A good 30 minutes before the concert was actually supposed to end, Gambino suddenly walked off of the stage and didn’t return, ending the show early.

It was unclear what happened the night of the concert, because the “Redbone” singer gave no explanation for his premature departure simply saying, “I love you, Texas. I’ll see you soon” before exiting stage left. One concertgoer initially told the people over at TMZ that Donald Glover was attempting to do the splits onstage and instead ended up hurting himself, causing the early exit. Several others who were in attendance that night say he misstepped during a dance move.

Those at the show were especially disappointed by Gambino’s set being cut short since he left the stage without performing some of his biggest and most popular songs, “Redbone” and “3005.”

This stop was apart of his This is America Tour, where the musician has been repeatedly stating on many occasions that this would be his last concert tour ever.

Prior to this performance, Glover also made an appearance on Friday in Vegas at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. He reportedly arrived to his set in a wheelchair and leg brace, removing it before he got onstage–which makes it seems as if Sunday night’s incident was a result of aggravating his preexisting injury.

According to later developments from TMZ, an official at the American Airlines Center said after the show that Childish Gambino had broken his foot.